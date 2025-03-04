Corey Seager takes a backseat & cheers from sidelines while wife Madisyn shines in kickball

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager had a fun-filled offseason as he spent quality time with his wife Madisyn and went on romantic couple getaways. Now, he has hit the ground running with the ballclub in spring training and has featured in six of their 11 spring league games.

Ad

On Monday, it wasn't just the two-time World Series MVP working hard on the field playing baseball, but his wife too, who participated in a kickball game as the lefty sluggerwatched from the stands and cheered her on. Mady shared a selfie with Seager from the kickball field and wrote a caption explaining the situation.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This guy got to trade places with me today cheering me on from the sidelines while I played some kickball 🤍🤍 "

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Kickball is basically known as soccer baseball because of the similarity in rules of both games. Instead of the bat hitting the basball, you kick the ball and round the bases to complete a run, and it's a team sport.

Ad

While Corey Seager spectated his wife from the sidelines, Madisyn has been doing the same since Seager joined the Rangers for spring training in February. The ballclub has been practicing and playing their home spring league games at the Surprise Stadium in Arizona.

Seager played 123 games last season, crushing 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, with a batting average of .278 and .864 OPS. His season ended one month before the commencement of the 2024 postseason due to right hip discomfort, but, since then, he has made a full recovery through the support of his wife.

Ad

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn shared delightful highlights from all-girls trip to Mexico

While their husbands are practicing with their ballclubs in spring league, the wives of the ballplayers went on an all-girls trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The list included Corey Seager's wife Madisyn, Justin Turner's wife Kourtney, Chris Taylor's wife Mary, Austin Barnes wife Nicole, Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana, Joc Pederson's wife Kelsey and Cody Bellinger's wife Chase.

Ad

Mady shared an array of images from the fun-filled trip on social media, which was captioned as:

"This & yap ❤️‍🔥 "

Seager is making positive strides in the spring league, as his offensive statline read .214 batting average, one home run, two RBIs and .695 OPS. The Rangers take on the A's in their next spring league game on March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback