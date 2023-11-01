Corey Seager wants the Texas Rangers to win the World Series for Adolis Garcia, who will miss the rest of the series due to injury.

It was an unfortunate news for not just Rangers but also baseball fans, Adolis Garcia was removed from game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After missing the fourth game, it's confirmed that the Rangers slugger will miss the remainder of the series.

Adolis Garcia had to be replaced in game 3 after a big swing in the top of the eighth innings. He left due to lower back tightness. Travis Jankowski came in his place in right field for the bottom of that frame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garcia was removed from the World Series roster alongside Max Scherzer who was also diagnosed with back tightness following his start on Monday.

The outfielder's absence from the lineup significantly dented Rangers' offense, as they were without their main man who has set numerous postseason records. The ALCS MVP against the Houston Astros also hit a walk off solo shot in the first game of the series.

Despite his absence, the Rangers offense shone on Tuesday night in am 11-7 win, scoring 10 runs in two frames against the Dbacks bullpen. Seager talked about Garcia following the game, saying that the Rangers want to win the final game for the player.

"We miss him. He has been a big part of what we do. We are trying to go out there and win this one for him. We are hoping he gets better this offseason, and we're going to continue to keep going forward," Seager said.

Expand Tweet

Estimated time for Adolis Garcia's recovery

Usually back tightness injuries takes a few weeks to heal. As per estimates, the recovery time for Adolis Garcia to reach full fitness could be 38 days.

The Rangers will be closely monitoring his situation. Despite a long offseason coming, they wouldn't want their star player to be out of touch. Garcia ends the postseason with 22 RBIs in 15 games, along with eight home runs.