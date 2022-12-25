In one of the most bizarre stories of the year, Carlos Correa's health is once again under question. This time, it was the New York Mets, who had earlier come to an agreement with Correa, that were uneasy about the latest deal. Whether or not Correa's lingering fitness problems will lead to a change in his agreement is yet to be determined.

The Mets recently agreed a massive 12-year, $315 million with the 28-year-old shortstop. The issue surrounds Correa's surgically repaired lower right leg. the news was reported by Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes of the Athletic.

"The New York Mets...have raised concerns about Carlos Correa's surgically repaired lower right leg"

The San Francisco Giants had an agreement with Correa for a historic 13-year, $350 agreement on December 13. Shortly after that, a press conference to announce the deal was delayed, apparently due to a disagreement over Correa's physical.

"The New York Mets "have concerns" with Carlos Correa's physical, per @Ken_Rosenthal"

In a shocking turn of events, the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.

As per an article by the Athletic, the Mets have now "raised concerns" about Correa's health.

Carlos Correa's recently agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets

Carlos Correa singles against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park

Correa played in 136 games for the Minnesota Twins. Over that stretch, he recorded 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. During his eight-year career, he has played in more than 150 regular-season games just once. Correa has played in over 110 games in just three of those eight seasons.

Unclear when we'll have a resolution, but this does NOT indicate the deal is dead. More to come. The Mets have concerns with Carlos Correa's medical records, as @Ken_Rosenthal first reported. Per source, the two sides are actively working through things.Unclear when we'll have a resolution, but this does NOT indicate the deal is dead. More to come. The Mets have concerns with Carlos Correa's medical records, as @Ken_Rosenthal first reported. Per source, the two sides are actively working through things.Unclear when we'll have a resolution, but this does NOT indicate the deal is dead. More to come.

"The Mets have concerns with Carlos Correa's medical records, as @Ken_Rosenthal first reported. Per source, the two sides are actively working through things. Unclear when we'll have a resolution, but this does NOT indicate the deal is dead. More to come."

There is no doubting Correa's talent when he is healthy. He is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. Correa is considered one of the league's premier infielders and has proven himself to be one of MLB's most consistent players year after year.

After a deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through earlier this month, the Mets are now trying to work out the details of this humongous long-term contract.

