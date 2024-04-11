“Corruption at its finest” - MLB fans take sarcastic jibe at Shohei Ohtani as reports dismiss Dodgers star's involvement in betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani's betting controversy has grabbed the headlines for the last month and so. Ohtahi has been the talk of MLB since the start of this season. However, the latest news is believed to put the betting controversy behind for good.

After weeks of investigation, the federal investigation has found the two-way star to be completely innocent, per Barstool Sports. Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, will face federal charges and reportedly plead guilty to stealing millions.

While Ohtani can now turn his entire focus to baseball, some MLB fans find it hard to believe as they dismiss his involvement in the betting scandal. Fans took a sarcastic jab at the news of Ohtani's innocence as they expressed their thoughts on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"Corruption at its finest," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"This is called taking one for the team. Watch this guy get a bag when Shohei retires," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Comments continue to flow as MLB fans never hesitated to hold back.

"Nobody buys this, it pays to be elite," another fan chipped in.

"Anyone who believes any of this is not very intuitive. Always levels to everything that happens," wrote one more fan.

"Something here is fishy, very fishy," added another fan.

"No surprise Ohtani is going to skate by. MLB wasn't going to punish the sport's biggest name, even though we all know he bet on baseball," one fan wrote.

Negotiations continue for Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter

Negotiations will continue with Mizuhara as Shohei Ohtani stays clear from the issue. Mizuhara has been the guilty person, as per the latest findings. The prosecutors are now suspecting the possibility of Mizuhara stealing more than $4.5 million from Ohtani's account.

Some reports state that Mizuhara changed Shohei Ohtani's bank account settings to prevent him from receiving alerts. As for the Dodgers star, he was deeply saddened by the news as someone whom he trusted had cheated him.

Ohtani was reportedly found innocent and has been the victim of theft, as previously stated by his attorneys. Mizuhara's involvement is not denied as negotiations for him to plead guilty continue. The story is expected to unfold in the days to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.