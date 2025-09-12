Costa Rica probes ex-Yankees’ Brett Gardner’s son’s death with hotel raid in possible manslaughter case

Costa Rican authorities raided the resort where Brett Gardner's son, Miller, was found dead almost six months ago. It's said to be a part of the investigation that has directed authorities towards a probable manslaughter case.

Ad

Miller Gardner died on March 21 this year while on a vacation to the island nation. In a statement released by his family two days later, they said that Miller, aged 14, fell ill alongside other family members before breathing his last in his sleep.

The family was in Manuel Antonio, a popular resort district in Costa Rica. Police officials raided the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort on Thursday to collect further evidence of which the authorities claimed was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three-hour raid was the first instance the hotel property had been checked since a week after Miller's death. Prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez spoke to ESPN about the proceedings of the investigation.

"Let us remember that what was done at that time was the measurement of toxic substances at the site," Alavarez said. "Based on those tests, a second proceeding was scheduled, which was carried out today to collect evidence."

Ad

Initially, no foul play was considered. The Judicial Investigation Department (OIJ) had claimed asphyxiation as a probable cause of death after the family had returned from a restaurant, but it was soon ruled out.

On April 2, any accidental cause of death was completely ruled out, with the authorities saying that Brett Gardner's son could have been poisoned by the release of gases from an adjacent machine room.

As a part of the investigation, Alvarez stated that all the offices of the hotel were searched. The police have also spoken to various members of the hotel staff, but there have been no arrests made thus far.

Ad

Prosecutor handling Brett Gardner's son's case in constant contact with family

Prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez disclosed that the office of the prosecutor has been in touch with the Costa Rican lawyers hired by the Gardner family to relay information about the investigation.

"They knew about the operation, and we have remained in communication," he said.

The police authorities have also taken the help of an FBI attache to aid them in building the profile of the victim and his family members.

Miller went to South Carolina's Pinewood Preparatory School, where he played football wearing the No. 11 jersey that was popularly worn by his father, Brett Gardner, in his 14 seasons with the New York Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More