"Could not have handled this entire situation worse", "The MLB is such a joke" - New York Yankees fans infuriated by final game of ALDS against Cleveland Guardians being postponed due to inclement weather

The critical series decider between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather, making it the second game of the series to be delayed. This should have been one of the biggest nights of the year for the two teams, determining whose season ends and whose continues.

This decision will be of tremendous benefit to the Houston Astros. The winner of the American League Divisional Series will play against the Astros without a rest day. As the top team in the AL, the Astros did not need to be gifted this advantage. One delay in a series is manageable, but two is almost disastrous for a playoff strategy.

The delay was officially announced by the MLB about two hours after the game was scheduled to begin.

The league delayed making a final decision on the matter for quite a while. There were hopes that the weather would lighten up enough to be able to play the game. During the delay, there was very little in the way of updates from any official sources. This led to rampant speculation and a fair amount of frustration among fans.

Of course, there were some fans who feared that the league was trying to aid the Yankees. In reality, it is far more likely that the MLB waited so long because they did not want to lose out on a primetime game. The game will now be played in the afternoon, likely meaning lower ratings and less ticket sales.

The playoff format in general has come under fire. Now that it has severly affected the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians series, there could be repercussions. It might be too late to correct their mistakes in time for this series, but the rest of the playoffs could be improved by this trial and error.

After an entire day of nerves and preparation, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait a bit longer to finish their series.

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have to be focused solely on Game 5

Both of these teams have had to deal with hassles and hinderances this series. How well they are able to handle it could dictate the outcome.

If one of these teams allows the delay to have ramifications going into the next game, it could easily become their last series.

