While Isiah Kiner-Falefa's time with the New York Yankees may be drawing to an end, the veteran infielder may have another option outside of the Big Apple. Following the devastating injury to Oneil Cruz, the Pittsburgh Pirates may look to IKF as a replacement in the infield.

"If the #yankees eat most of the salary, does IKF soon play for the #pirates? @zackwaxx @GekkoIndustries" - @EdmFLBfanatic

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Isiah Kiner-Falefa has struggled to produce or garner much fanfare in New York, depending on the details of the trade package, the Pirates may be motivated to make a move for the 28-year-old.

The New York Yankees have been openly looking to move the struggling infielder all offseason without any success. However, if they are able to create an enticing trade package, Pittsburgh may be the ideal partner for both the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was viewed as a solid defender with the ability to produce a decent batting average. However, none of this has translated to New York, with fans calling for his release seemingly the moment he was acquired by the club.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees The IKF experiment is actually just a way to torture Yankee fans, I’m convinced 🤦‍♂️ The IKF experiment is actually just a way to torture Yankee fans, I’m convinced 🤦‍♂️

"The IKF experiment is actually just a way to torture Yankee fans, I’m convinced" - @FiresideYankees

Would the Pirates actually trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa after the injury to Oneil Cruz?

One of the most exciting players in the MLB, Oneil Cruz was poised for a massive 2023 season. Through the nine games he played with the Pirates this season, Cruz was batting .250 with a home run, four RBIs, and three stolen bases.

He looked to have improved on some of his weaknesses from last season earlier this year. However, there is a chance that he will miss the majority of the 2023 campaign for the Pirates following his awkward collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala on Sunday.

ESPN @espn Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula and address an injury to the syndesmosis, the Pirates announced.



The team anticipates a return to action in 4 months. Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula and address an injury to the syndesmosis, the Pirates announced.The team anticipates a return to action in 4 months. https://t.co/yi9RlaXma7

"Oneil Cruz underwent surgery to stabilize a fractured fibula and address an injury to the syndesmosis, the Pirates announced. The team anticipates a return to action in 4 months." - ESPN

Rodolfo Castro is expected to man the shortstop position moving forward in the wake of Cruz's injury. Enter Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who may be seen as an upgrade on Castro. If IKF can play at the level he did with the Texas Rangers, he could be a cheap upgrade for the Pirates.

Given that the Yankees are begging for teams to take on Kiner-Falefa's $6 million contract, Pittsburgh may be able to land a future prospect or cash incentives to land the veteran infielder. It may be worth it for the Pirates, who are not seen as contenders this season.

Poll : Should the Pirates trade for IKF? No Chance Why not? 3 votes