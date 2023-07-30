Could Justin Verlander be the next ace on the move? Inquiries ramp up for $86,000,000 pitcher after Mets deal Max Scherzer

After Max Scherzer's trade to the Rangers, the Mets could look to give away his partner, Justin Verlander. Initial speculation suggests that the veteran pitcher could be heading back to the Houston Astros to complete his two-year contract he signed with New York.

The Astros declined to match the $86.7 million two-year deal Steve Cohen offered Justin Verlander at the start of the season. There's also an option for a third year vesting option worth $35 million, if the Astros sign him. However, they would require the Mets to pay down a significant amount of the contract for the acquisition.

The New York Mets have turned out to be a stop-and-start machine. With the record payroll in the history of the sport, Steve Cohen expected the Mets to be NL East contenders again like last season. That hasn't transpired, and even though they have a 17% chance of making to the postseason, they're better off at selling off and rebuilding for the future.

The trade of David Robertson clearly signalled their intentions as they gave their best performer on the mound this season. With Max Scherzer also leaving, they have made it quite evident that they're in transition.

Justin Verlander's return to Astros: No-trade clause needs to be waived

If Justin Verlander has to return to Space City, he will have to let go of the no-trade clause he signed. The Mets and the Astros will have to sign some working principle in that regard.

The Astros have been marred with injuries to their starting rotation this season, so they could enjoy the comfort that the 40-year-old has provided them all these years.

The former 3x Cy Young winner has had an average season, but he has come to his own recently. He has had 1.46 ERA in his six starts and could benefit from his return to the World Series champions.