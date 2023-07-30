Max Scherzer trade: What are the Mets getting in return? Complete breakdown of the deal

Max Scherzer has been traded by the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers as part of a deal that guarantees the Mets a top prospect. The 21-year-old shortstop, Luisangel Acuna, brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., will move to New York as a process.

As part of the deal, Max Scherzer exercised his player option for the 2024 year. This player option was part of the three-year, $130 million contract he had signed with the Mets in November of 2021. This means the veteran will earn $43.3 million, also receiving some additional amenities for his consideration and not going into new negotiations.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mets are paying Scherzer down so Texas will be responsible for $22.5M total, as @martinonyc reported. @martinonyc also first mentioned Acuna

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Scherzer exercised his $43.33M player option for 2024 as part of the deal and received some additional amenities/consideration for doing so. Anyway, the impasse was brief.

The Rangers are set to pay Scherzer $22.5 million total, with the remaining amount in his contract to be paid by the Mets. Scherzer's desire to leave the club comes after his displeasure at the team ownership letting go of regular reliever David Robertson.

Mets and Rangers: Benefits from the Max Scherzer Trade

Even though Max Scherzer has underperformed with an ERA of 4.01 this year, his 9-4 record is solid when the league and home-ballpark average conditions are adjusted. He becomes an important asset for the Texas Rangers, ailing from the season ending injury to starter Jacob deGrom.

Mets receiving Luisangel Acuna from the Rangers can go either ways. The 5'8" infielder has a fast at-bat and an aggressive style of play. However, he has a tendency to swing on substandard pitches and not get the most out of it. Thankfully that hasn't resulted in a fat strikeout rate, and Acuna has been producing well in the Double A this season.

Texas entered the trade with a 60-44 record and leaders of the AL West, however, they required to solidify their starting rotation again if they had to make a deep run into the postseason.

As for New York, Scherzer's trade can signal the start off a larger selling spree as they look to rebuild after a below average season so far.