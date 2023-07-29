Could Max Scherzer demand a trade from the Mets? $130,000,000 pitcher disappointed with team's latest moves, needs a "conversation" with front office

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer expressed his disappointment at the team's decision to trade closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

After the Mets' 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday, Scherzer spoke to the media and expressed his unhappiness at the moves made by the front office. He told reporters that he intends to have a conversation about his future at the team with their management.

Scherzer is a veteran pitcher who has earned his reputation as one of the best over the past decade. Having made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008, he went on to play for the Detroit Tigers, the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During that time he has bagged three Cy Young awards as well as a World Series title in 2019.

Scherzer signed with the New York Mets as a free agent in December 2022, on a three-year contract worth $130 million. Since then, however, he has failed to put up the numbers expected of him this season, with an ERA of 4.01, his highest since 2011.

While he does have two years left in his contract, the current situation seems to point towards a move for the veteran. That would require him to demand a trade before the upcoming deadline.

Max Scherzer puts on an impressive performance against the Nationals amidst trade rumors

The New York Mets triumphed over the Washington Nationals for the second time this week on Friday. Having won the first game of the series 2-1, they went on to finish the job with a 5-1 victory on Friday.

Max Scherzer put out an impressive performance, pitching seven innings while giving away six hits and one run while recording seven strikeouts. However, the Mets are still out of a postseason spot with a 49-54 record so far this season.