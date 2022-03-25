"Could you please let me know when Shohei Ohtani is next scheduled to pitch?" - NFL star J.J. Watt interested in watching Shohei Ohtani pitch, most likely a Los Angeles Angels fan

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is used to having fans of all demographics. The Japanese phenom came to the United States and Major League Baseball with a Japanese following of mythical proporations. He endeared himself to millions of American fans, being dubbed The Japanese Babe Ruth. Ohtani's biggest fan might be a football star.

#MVP Could you please let me know when Shohei Ohtani is next scheduled to pitch @Angels Your spring training facility is right down the road and I’d like to come watch him, Mike, Rendon, Thor, etc. Could you please let me know when Shohei Ohtani is next scheduled to pitch @Angels?Your spring training facility is right down the road and I’d like to come watch him, Mike, Rendon, Thor, etc. #MVP

J.J. Watt jumped on Shohei Ohtani bandwagon during Los Angeles Angels 2021 season

It appears Shohei Ohtani's greatness transcends baseball. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt reached out to the Angels to inquire about the reigning MVP's next scheduled outing. With the Los Angeles Angels' Spring Training facility located a short drive away from Watt's home in Arizona, Watt figured it would be a great time to see the great Shohei Ohtani up close and in-person to see if he lives up to the hype. He also made sure not to leave out the rest of the stars on the Los Angeles Angels roster.

It is certainly safe to say the defensive leader for the Arizona Cardinals has always been a fan of the Los Angeles Angels. During his time with the Houston Texans, Watt visited other Angels superstar Mike Trout during a road trip to Minute Maid Park. Watt has always admired Trout and even hit a couple batting practice home runs. Watt later campaigned for Ohtani in the 2021 season for the American League Most Valuable Player award, commenting on how unique it was in the modern era to illustrate dominance at the highest level while playing multiple positions.

While Watt may be a closeted fan of the Angels, don't expect him to convince his quarterback Kyler Murray to root for the Halos. Murray, like Shohei Ohtani, was a two-way star, being the only athlete to be drafted in the first round of the NFL and MLB drafts. However, it's safe to say Murray will be rooting for the Angels' rival in the American League West, the Oakland Athletics, since that's the club that drafted him in 2018.

Watt will get his wish to see Ohtani in person, as the Angels extended a warm invite to the NFL star on Twitter.

