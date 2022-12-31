Could Ross Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays scoop up Carlos Correa following failed Mets deal?

Carlos Correa has been the talk of MLB Twitter this offseason. He originally signed a mega 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants earlier this month. However, the Giants backed out of the deal after concerns were raised during his physical.

While this is a rare occurrence, if a red flag is raised during a player's physical examination, both parties can either re-negotiate the deal or completely cancel it. In this case, the deal was canceled, allowing Correa and his agent to negotiate a contract with the New York Mets.

Dylan Hornik @_Hornik_ Carlos Correa leaving his Giants' physical and immediately signing with the Mets

"Carlos Correa leaving his Giants’ physical and immediately signing with the Mets," Dylan Hornik tweeted.

Correa signed a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, which has an average annual salary of just over $26 million. That's roughly $1 million less per season than his previous deal with the Giants.

However, much like the San Francisco Giants, the Mets' medical staff also raised concerns about Correa's right leg. The holdup involved a plate that was inserted into his leg after he fractured his right fibula in 2014. While he is yet to re-injure the area, he suffered a close call on a sliding play to second base last season.

While the Mets and Correa are still looking to come to terms on a new deal, other teams will be able to swoop in a steal the shortstop from New York. Enter the Toronto Blue Jays, who may be able to land the 28-year-old shortstop on a short-term deal.

Exit Velocity @xitVelocity Carlos Correa is gonna shady bounce to like the Blue Jays or Dodgers for a calm 2 year/$67 million dollar deal and I'm gonna be stoked.

"Carlos Correa is gonna shady bounce to like the Blue Jays or Dodgers for a calm 2 year/$67 million dollar deal and I’m gonna be stoked," Exit Velocity tweeted.

While it may seem improbable that the Blue Jays will pry Correa away from the Mets, it's not impossible. After signing Chris Bassitt and Kevin Kiermaier, the Toronto Blue Jays are set to surpass the Competitive Balance Tax for the first time in franchise history.

If the Blue Jays decide to go all in, signing Correa to a one or two-year deal may give Toronto its best shot at winning the title. While the club already has Bo Bichette manning the shortstop position, Correa would be an instant upgrade defensively.

BLUEJAYS HOTSTOVE @bluejayhotstove Hear me out



If Correa gets forced into a one year deal to prove his health and Bo agrees to move to 2B… Hear me outIf Correa gets forced into a one year deal to prove his health and Bo agrees to move to 2B…

"Hear me out. If Correa gets forced into a one year deal to prove his health and Bo agrees to move to 2B…" BLUEJAYS HOTSTOVE tweeted.

If Bichette were to move to second base, the Blue Jays would have one of the best infields in the league with Correa, Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman.

The move would also reunite Carlos Correa with George Springer, whom he won the 2017 World Series with while in Houston.

A look at Carlos Correa's 2022 season

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. Among qualified shortstops, Correa finished fourth in the MLB with a .983 fielding percentage, whereas Bo Bichette finished 21st. The defensive upgrade could pay off handsomely for the Blue Jays.

"Bo bichette when the objective is to commit errors," Alejandro Kirk Enjoyer tweeted.

