"Bo Bichette should not be here" "Honestly MLB should step in and fix this, it's just inexcusable" - MLB fans shocked by number of Toronto Blue Jays listed as finalists for the AL All-Star team

The MLB released a list of finalists for the American League All-Star team, and the number of Toronto Blue Jays included surprised fans. These lists were made through fan voting, which led many to be unhappy with the results. Many point to the fact that Canadians have only one baseball team to cheer for. Hence, a large group of Toronto Blue Jays is listed as finalists.

The MLB posted the group of finalists to their Twitter account. It did not take long to generate an uproar.

For those curious about the lack of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the grouping of finalists, he has already made the team. Since he is the leading vote-getter in the AL, his inclusion on the team has been guaranteed.

The fan voting system has been under fire since its inception. The influx of Toronto Blue Jays players being the most recent example of its failings.

Simply by the nature of a fan vote, the MLB is allowing bias to play a role rather than objective reasoning. Many fans would find it difficult to vote for players on a team that they are not a fan of, which leads to some notable exclusions.

The All-Star Game is meant to be a celebration of the league and its superstars, but many fans disagree with the selection process. While there is no easy fix to this issue that would still allow fan input, fans are certainly calling for change.

MLB fans upset with American League All-Star team after fan vote

The 2022 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The fan vote was always going to leave at least a few fanbases upset. However, the MLB underestimated just how many Toronto Blue Jays fans would be voting. This surplus of votes for players on the lone Canadian team has drawn the ire of many fans.

The Boston Red Sox fanbase feels especially let down, having fewer players represented in the game than their AL East rivals. While players on their team are also deserving of the honor, the fan votes have been cast.

Many on the Toronto Blue Jays do deserve the selection, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk. There is a growing resentment from opposing fans, though. This resentment could very quickly turn to anger if this roster stays the same.

Orca @orcazs @MLB @chevrolet Don’t vote for any jays it isn’t fair towards the ones that deserve it @MLB @chevrolet Don’t vote for any jays it isn’t fair towards the ones that deserve it

This has also led to a loss of faith in the entire fan voting system, as many believe it is easily manipulable now. If one team's fanbase is dedicated enough, they can essentially decide who is eligible to play in the game and who is not.

If changes are not made next season, the MLB All-Star Game could lose some of its luster. If the game stops being recognized as special by the fans, its value will also be lost.

Rick @rickheise @MLB



Congrats, @mlb on making something that should be kinda fun into something awful. @chevrolet I've lost almost all interest seeing both AL and NL ballots. This isn't about players who are deserving, or even popular. It's about ballot stuffing by 2 towns.Congrats, @mlb on making something that should be kinda fun into something awful. @MLB @chevrolet I've lost almost all interest seeing both AL and NL ballots. This isn't about players who are deserving, or even popular. It's about ballot stuffing by 2 towns. Congrats, @mlb on making something that should be kinda fun into something awful.

The MLB has a issue brewing after revealing the AL finalists for the All-Star game. While many fans are calling for sweeping changes, those changes will not be implemented this season. The All-Star Game is a time-honored tradition, but the excitement for it has diminished since this controversy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far