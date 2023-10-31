A couple has gone viral on social media for a pair of Randy Johnson-inspired costumes that not many would have thought of.

Leading up to World Series Game 2, Jomboy Media’s X account shared a photo of the couple dressed up as the Hall of Fame southpaw in a retro D-Backs uniform and the ill-fated bird from 2001.

"The contest is over. This Halloween costume wins" - Jomboy Media

The costume is a direct reference to an incident involving Randy Johnson when he inadvertently struck a bird midair with a fastball during warmup.

To be honest, it’s unlikely that this dress-up idea has ever crossed anyone’s mind. Fans on social media had their say about it.

Zac Gallen did something similar earlier this yea. The Diamondbacks have reached the World Series every year; their starting pitcher has proved to be a hazard to our feathered friends.

In 2001, the Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees in Game 7 to clinch the franchise's maiden Fall Classic crown.

Randy Johnson's beloved D-Backs in touching distance of the holy grail once again

At the start of this campaign, very few would have envisioned the Diamondbacks making a deep postseason run. Even fewer would have contemplated the possibility of them reaching the World Series. The territory that they find themselves in right now, nothing is impossible anymore for the Diamondbacks this year.

When the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-0 ALCS lead, that seemed like the end of the road. Defiant, resilient, valiant - the D-Backs defied all odds, as they have done time and again this season.

Right now, the Texas Rangers have a slender advantage. According to MLB.com, the team winning Game 3 in a best-of-seven postseason series tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 68 of 99 times, amounting to 69%. In comparison, the travelling team winning Game 3 has gone on to win 29 of 39 times, or 74%.

Once again, the numbers aren't in the Diamondbacks' favor, but it doesn't matter. As always, they are prepared to embrace the chaos - just like how Randy Johnson and the D-Backs did back in 2001.