Craig Monroe Investigation: Ex Rangers player and Tigers broadcaster taken off air after being accused of sexual assault

Detroit Tigers television and radio analyst Craig Monroe has been taken off air indefinitely following accusations of sexual abuse from a woman on social media. Monroe, who was relieved of his duties on Jun. 9, had allegedly mol*sted the woman when she was a minor and continued to do so into adulthood.

According to Fox 2, who claims to have spoken to the accuser on the phone, she was 12 years old when Monroe began assaulting her while he was in his early 20s. The woman allegedly said their relationship was consensual when she turned 18, after which Monroe began "prostituting" her to his friends and acquaintances.

Earlier, the Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit alluded to Monroe not being on the broadcast schedule as he was addressing a personal issue. However, on Tuesday, they released a new joint statement to The Detriot News to clarify the situation.

"Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social-media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule, and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe," the statement said.

As per The Detroit News, no criminal charges have been brought against the former MLB player so far. It is reported that the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in Florida is carrying out an investigation into the woman's claims.

Craig Monroe's Attorney Releases Statement Denying Allegations

Craig Monroe released a statement through his attorney to deny the accusations on Tuesday (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Following his dismissal, Craig Monroe had not spoken publicly on the matter, while his social media accounts were switched to private. On Tuesday, however, his attorney, Michael Manley, issued a formal statement on his behalf to deny the allegations.

"Craig Monroe did not dignify these horrifying and false allegations when they appeared on various social media sites. Now that mainstream media has chosen to report this inaccurate information, Craig has no choice but to vehemently deny these claims," Manley said.

"Craig Monroe takes allegations of this nature very seriously and would never commit or condone such despicable conduct. He and his family are shocked by these allegations and offer his accuser forgiveness and grace. We trust that law enforcement will uncover the truth regarding her background and motivations."

Manley added that Monroe is ready to offer his cooperation to law enforcement and believes that he "will be cleared of any wrongdoing" when the investigation is complete.

Monroe had a nine-year major league career that began with the Texas Rangers in 2001. He spent five and a half years as an outfielder for the Detroit Tigers before winding down his career in 2009. Monroe began working as a broadcaster for the Tigers in 2012, and he was their lead TV analyst on Bally Sports Detroit this season.

