"Cringiest thing" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin gets brutally honest about Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's recent photoshoot buzz

On Friday's "Dymin in the Rough" podcast, veteran pitcher Lance Lynn and his wife, Dymin, discussed the 2025 Grammy Awards and Kanye West's red carpet appearance with his wife, Bianca Censori.

"For anyone who doesn't know, she was naked," Dymin said. "That was the cringiest thing that I've ever seen in my whole entire life."

Dymin added:

"If you Google it, I'm also sorry for that. I'm also very sorry for her nip**es because it's just not comfortable. I'm all for like free the nip**e. ... That was cringy."

Dymin Lynn started her podcast, "Dymin in the Rough," to offer listeners a glimpse into her life as the wife of a Major League Baseball player and to discuss pop culture topics. She also incorporates her husband Lance Lynn's perspective on controversial issues.

Lance Lynn is a free agent heading into the 2025 season after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. Since making his MLB debut in 2011, Lynn has posted a 143-99 record to go along with a 3.74 ERA.

Lance Lynn & Dymin Lynn celebrate anniversary with trip to Wyoming

Lance Lynn is still working out this offseason in hopes of landing another deal with an MLB team. He has also spent time with his wife, Dymin Lynn, and their three children.

In January, Lynn and Dymin celebrated their fifth anniversary in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They tied the knot in 2020. Dymin shared photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.

"A trip to Jackson Hole ✨," Dymin captioned the post.

There was plenty of snow on the ground in Jackson Hole, but Lynn and his wife were still able to enjoy time outdoors. There were also clips of the couple enjoying romantic moments together on their anniversary.

