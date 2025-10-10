Cristopher Sanchez’s wife Kaimary Perez shares emotional message after Phillies' crushing playoff exit vs. Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez's 2025 season ended in heartbreak after the Phillies were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
The Phillies needed a win in Game 4 to keep their championship series hopes alive. However, despite a strong start from Sanchez, Philadelphia suffered a crushing 2-1 defeat in extra innings, ending their season at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
Following their playoff exit, Sanchez's wife, Kaimary Perez, shared an emotional message on Instagram.
"Amazing season my love," Kaimary captioned her post.
"Beyond proud of you. We love you dad."
She shared a graphic along with her message, highlighting Sanchez's stats from Game 4. The Phillies ace went 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
His only earned run came on an inherited runner after he was replaced in the bottom of the seventh inning. He induced 10 groundouts with 14 swinging strikes on 95 pitches in a pitching duel with Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow.
Cristopher Sanchez makes franchise history despite Phillies' playoff exit after NLDS Game 4 loss against Dodgers
While the contest ended in a defeat, Cristopher Sanchez made franchise history in Game 4. The Phillies ace became only the third pitcher in franchise history to pitch six scoreless innings in a postseason game facing elimination.
“This is the third time in Phillies postseason history they’ve held their opponent scoreless through six innings in a game facing elimination, joining: 1993 WS G5, Curt Schilling 1976 NLCS G3, Jim Kaat,” MLB analyst Sarah Langs wrote on X.
Sanchez was the driving force in the Phillies' division title as he finished with 212 strikeouts, the third most by an NL pitcher during the regular season. He posted a 2.50 ERA, the best by a starter with more than 10 wins this season.
His stellar regular season could see him as one of the finalists for the NL Cy Young award. However, Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who finished with an MLB-best 1.97 ERA, is considered the favorite for the award this year.