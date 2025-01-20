Cubs ace Jameson Taillon "can't believe" how fast 1 year with wife Claire flew by

Chicago Cubs ace Jameson Taillon celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Claire Petratis on Sunday. The couple has gone through a lot, including Taillon battling testicular cancer from 2017 (when he had surgery) until 2019, when the pitcher became cancer-free.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Taillon shared a black-and-white photo of the couple, beaming with happiness against a tropical backdrop. The caption read:

"Can't believe it's been a year!"

The picture shows the pair in casual yet chic outfits, enjoying what appears to be a vacation getaway to mark the occasion. Taillon, holding a drink, looks relaxed and cheerful, while Claire stuns in a flowy white outfit.

Taillon's Instagram story

Several of Taillon's teammates from the New York Yankees attended his wedding, including Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and many more.

When Jameson Taillon thanked his partner Claire for her help during his battle with cancer

In 2017, while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jameson Taillon faced one of the biggest challenges of his life when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The diagnosis came in May, and he underwent surgery on May 8 to remove the affected testicle. Despite that, Taillon returned to the field just five weeks later. He became cancer-free in August 2019.

Through it all, Taillon found unwavering support in his longtime girlfriend and now wife, Claire Petratis. In an emotional Instagram post from a hospital bed on Aug. 15, 2019, Taillon credited her as his inspiration, expressing gratitude for her love and dedication during his rehabilitation.

"Feeling as driven as ever! I’m going to attack this rehab with everything I’ve got, and I will be back," Taillon wrote. "Thank you to everyone that stands by my side through it all, you’re my inspiration. Thank you to @cpetratis for being the most selfless/best nurse, family, friends, teammates, and coaches for always being on my side/reaching out.

"Thank you to Dr. Altchek, and the entire staff @hspecialsurgery for the unparalleled care, and making the process as smooth as possible. Follow along- I’ll be keeping everyone updated on my progress throughout this journey! This is only the beginning."

Now that the couple has gone past the tragedy and blossomed their relationship over time, fans hope that good things will come their way.

