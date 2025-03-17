Cubs ace Shota Imanaga gets honest about facing Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo Series

Set to start his second MLB season with the Chicago Cubs, starting pitcher Shota Imanaga says that compatriot Shohei Ohtani is just another hitter in the Dodgers lineup for him.

The 31-year-old is coming off a brilliant rookie season and has been named Chicago's starter for Game 1 of the Tokyo Series. As he prepares to square off against Ohtani's Dodgers, Imanaga is more focused on winning the game than getting the LA superstar out.

Shota Imanaga made the move to the MLB last year as a seasoned NPB star, signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Nonetheless, he was willing to adapt to the new environment and went on to impress after making some changes to his approach from the mound. Imanaga finished the 2024 season with a 15-3 record, a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts over 29 starts.

It has been almost a week since the Cubs and the Dodgers arrived in Japan, and Shohei Ohtani's popularity in the country is clear to see. While Imanaga obviously knows Ohtani well, when asked if he is looking forward to striking his countryman out, the pitcher replied:

"There isn't really satisfaction of getting him (Shohei Ohtani) out, just himself. He is one of the hitters of the Dodgers, so that's more of getting an out on the Dodgers offence. So, I think there's no difference in satisfaction there."

While Imanaga starts for the Cubs, the Dodgers have a Japanese starter of their own in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. LA's other Japanese pitcher, Roki Sasaki, will start Game 2 of the Tokyo Series.

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga expects more Japanese players to join the MLB in the future

As the 2025 MLB season kicks off with the Tokyo Series this week, there are five Japanese players expected to star in the double header. The Los Angeles Dodgers have three stars from the country, while Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki represent the Chicago Cubs contingent.

Speaking on Japanese players moving to the MLB, Imanaga said (via MLB Network):

"I think a lot of people in the US are taking notice of baseball in Japan. I'm looking forward to a lot Japanese players in the future coming to the US."

There is no doubt that a new generation of Japanese stars have taken the MLB by storm. However, both Imanaga and Ohtani have credited the baseball stars of the previous generations who led the way, helping provide the opportunity and exposure to today's baseball players in Japan.

