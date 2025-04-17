Cubs ace Shota Imanaga highlights major cultural difference between the U.S. and Japan 

Before coming to the U.S. and playing in MLB, Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga represented Yokohama DeNA BayStars from 2016 to 2023 in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). Imanaga signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs, with a fifth-year option, in January 2024.
Having gained experience in one year of MLB, Imanaga would be the perfect man to ask about the cultural differences between the baseball leagues of both nations.
Talking to Jomboy Media's Chris Rose on Tuesday, Imanaga was asked if there is "sh*t" talking in Japan in baseball."
"Yeah, I would say not so much. I would say the one thing I've noticed is, like, the players with the umpires — you know, they have their opinion about, whether it's a pitch call or whatever, and they say their opinion, and so do the fans," Imanaga replied.
Imanaga highlighted the difference in culture that stands out. He finds that in America, everyone has their own "opinion."
"So, you know, obviously there'll be boos and stuff like that," the Cubs starter added. "But I think what I've noticed in the cultural difference is that everybody has their own opinion, and they will let that out — and I think even outside of baseball I've noticed that. So that's been interesting."
Shota Imanaga continues to dazzle hitters from the mound
Shota Imanaga had an excellent rookie year last season, as the southpaw finished with an impressive 15-3 record, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.
The lefty has built up nicely this campaign as well, as he is already 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 0.99 WHIP after five starts.
He was impressive in his last start against the San Diego Padres, where he pitched 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, zero earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts. He received a no-decision in the Cubs' 2-1 extra-inning win.
"I would say the hitters were adjusting to the [split-finger fastball]," Imanaga said postgame via JapanForward.com. "[And] I threw it in the zone a little bit more. So just kind of reflecting on it, I need to do a little bit better, and when they do make that adjustment, making a better pitch with the splitter."
Imanaga is likely to get tested in his next scheduled start, which will come against the LA Dodgers next week.