Cubs bench coach Andy Green set to join Mets front office despite multiple offers to stay in Chicago

Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green is set to join the New York Mets front office despite receiving multiple offers from the Cubs' management after dismissing David Ross as their manager. Green has no intent of staying in Chicago and is keen on a move to Queens.

"Andy Green is taking a job in the New York Mets’ front office, sources tell ESPN. He was the Cubs’ bench coach and was offered other jobs by the organization after David Ross was let go. Green decided to go to the Mets. However, the Cubs did not fire him," reported Jeff Passan.

In addition to his four years as bench coach for Chicago, Green's most notable experience comes from his four years as manager of the Padres from 2016 to 2019. Although the Padres were rebuilding in the first couple of those seasons before expectations were increased following the signing of Manny Machado, San Diego did not have any winning seasons under Green's leadership.

The lack of success he experienced with the Friars did not deter Green's morale as he interviewed for managerial positions with the Cleveland Guardians and the Mets.

"The Chicago Cubs interviewed Miami Marlins 1B coach Jon Jay to become their bench coach, but the Cubs have decided to go in a different direction. The Cubs' vacancy remains because of the firing of Andy Green," reported Bob Nightengale.

It would be reasonable to assume that the Cubs would have a new bench coach in 2024, with Craig Counsell taking over as manager. Since the bench coach essentially serves as the manager's right-hand man, it is typically how things work out with new managers. Usually, they choose for themselves.

Andy Green hired in a player development role with the Mets

This isn't the first connection that Andy Green and the Mets have made this winter. Green's interview for New York's managerial position a few weeks ago set the stage for this hire. Although the Mets hired Carlos Mendoza as their manager, they still thought highly of Green and wanted to get his talents into the front office.

"Former UK players to hit their first MLB home run within their first 18 career at-bats: Andy Green and AJ Reed," reported Corey Price.

Having played in the Mets organization for his last three seasons as a player, including his final four major league games in 2009, Green is no stranger to the Big Apple. It's unclear if the 46-year-old Green will eventually try to return to an on-field position or if this player development position could lead to a new professional route for him.

