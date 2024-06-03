Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates as wife Mallory Swanson ends 15-month USWNT goal drought with strike against South Korea

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrated the end of his wife Mallory Swanson's 15-month goal-scoring drought for the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT). She scored a brace as the USA beat South Korea 4-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, on Saturday. It is the same place where Mallory had flourished with the Golden Eagles in her freshman year at Mountain Vista.

Take a look at Dansby celebrating his wife Mallory's accomplishments by sharing her photo on social media:

Screenshot from Dansby Swanson's story on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mallory Swanson went through difficult times last year, missing the FIFA World Cup with the USWNT after sustaining a left patella tendon tear in a warm-up game against Ireland a few weeks before the tournament. She fought back and hit the ground running a little over five months later, in September, and signed one of the biggest contracts in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with the Chicago Red Stars.

Trending

Mallory's goal drought with the USWNT continued since March of last year, as she was reeling under the pressure of performing, but more importantly, recovering from her injury. Her husband Dansby Swanson played a crucial role as he stuck by her side through those trying days.

Ending the 15-month goal drought was a huge relief for the ace soccer forward. Mallory Swanson commented on the game in her post-game interview, saying (via 9News):

"At the end of the day, the most important thing was to win. However, I could contribute I was going to do. It's so special. I had a lot of people here in the stands."

Dansby Swanson showcased immense support for wife Mallory Swanson's USWNT return after a year

Mallory Swanson had hit the ground running with the USWNT earlier in April this year. It was a return to the full-time squad after 364 days for the Red Stars forward. Her husband Dansby Swanson was quick to celebrate the announcement of his wife getting back into the USWNT roster with a story on Instagram.

After fighting through the grave patella tendon tear for almost five months and then getting back to fitness to be included in the roster, it was a difficult time for Mallory. However, with the constant support of her Chicago Cubs star husband, she made a comeback and played her first game for the USWNT after a year in the SheBelieves Cup in April 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback