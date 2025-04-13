Cubs' dominant shutout win vs Dodgers at their LA home sends fans into a frenzy

The Chicago Cubs are one of the most entertaining teams in MLB right now, thanks to their red-hot offense this season. Defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, bore the brunt of the Cubs' offensive prowess as Chicago handed them a crushing 16-0 defeat on Saturday.
The Dodgers hosted the second game of the series at Dodger Stadium in hopes of clinching the series after a 3-0 win in the series opener. However, the Cubs took an early lead via former Dodger Michael Busch's solo home run off Roki Sasaki in the second inning.
But Sasaki grew in his fourth start, keeping the Cubs to a 1-0 lead after five innings. However, the visitors took full advantage of Dodgers reliever Ben Casparius, taking him for six runs in 1 2/3 innings after the seventh as the Cubs' offense went into overdrive.
The game ended with a 16-0 shutout win for the visitors after their late onslaught, sending fans into a frenzy.
"Someone might have told the chicago cubs they’re the goddamn Chicago Cubs," wrote a fan.
"Cubs blanking Dodgers 16-0 is literally unheard of," wrote another fan.
"Wow, what a game! The Cubs really showed up big time today," a fan commented.
A fan highlighted that reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani is struggling at the start of the season.
"Ohtani struggling to start the season. Edman and Teoscar carrying the team right now."
A fan hailed the Cubs' offensive prowess this season.
"Cubs are going to be a problem this year. They have great value to win the World Series with that lineup."
The 16-0 thrashing is the worst shutout loss in the Dodgers' franchise history and it came in front of a sellout crowd of 53,887 at Dodger Stadium.
Cubs are the most prolific team this season
The 16-0 win against the reigning World Series winners on Saturday was no fluke as the Cubs have been dealing teams harrowing losses this season. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Cubs are outscoring opponents by 41 runs this season, the most in the MLB.
The Dodgers will need to go back to the drawing board after Saturday's loss as they prepare for the rubber game of the series on Sunday.