Kyle Hendricks is coming back to the Chicago Cubs in 2024. While the news comes as little surprise to most of the team's faithful, they are no less content to have the right-hander sticking around.

News broke from ESPN writer Jesse Rogers that the Cubs intend to exercize Hendricks' club option for the 2024 season. Under the terms, the 33-year old will earn $16.5 million next season.

"Cubs news: The team is exercising its 2024 option on starter Kyle Hendricks, sources tell ESPN. He’ll make $16.5 million next year. The move was expected, especially so after Marcus Stroman opted out of his deal yesterday. The longest tenured Cub is back for his 11th season." - Jesse Rogers

Hendricks, the longest-tenured player on the Chicago Cubs, had a good 2023 by all metrics. The California-native went 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA, representing the starter's lowest earned run value in any full season since 2019.

While Kyle "The Professor" Hendricks pitched well enough to earn the extra year on his own merit, some roster changes for the Cubs are making him seem even more important. This weekend, starter Marcus Stroman announced that he would be opting out of the final year of his contract with the team. Needless to say, this leaves the Cubs' rotation more exposed than many had anticipated.

Over the course of the 2023 season, the Cubs' rotation was very average. Boasting an cumulative ERA of 4.26, Cubs starters ranked 14th out of 30 teams, just ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

While gimpses of Kyle Hendricks' dominance are increasingly fewer and further between, the 6-foot-3 hurler has shown to be elite in the past. In 2016, the year that the Cubs won the World Series, Hendricks posted a league-best 2.13 ERA, finishing third in NL Cy Young voting. In the shortened season of 2020, he was again considered for the honor.

Kyle Hendricks is becoming a veteran voice on a shifting team

After the Cubs were written off relatively early in the 2023 season, a late-season push saw many get behind the team. Unfortunately, the Cubs finished fourth in the NL Wild Card race, a mere hair behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With Marcus Stroman, possibly Cody Bellinger, and a host of others eyeing the exit, Hendricks will continue to be a veteran anchor. Fans are rightfully contented to have the consistent and effective starter back in their rotation as the Cubs gear up for the 2023 season