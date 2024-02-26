Cubs Hot Stove Update: Chicago set to land another All-Star following Cody Bellinger deal

The Chicago Cubs have re-signed one of their top stars, Cody Bellinger, who was exploring free agency as their offseason business appears to gain some momentum.

They have also signed first baseman Garett Cooper to a minor league deal, as tweeted by Craig Mish of Miami Herald.

The 33-year-old will look to earn a spot on the team’s roster during spring training. The club took no risks signing Cooper to a minor league deal, as the opt-out in the deal would allow both parties to part ways, if needed.

Cooper has played with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in his major league career. In 2023, the veteran hit .251/.304/.419 with 17 homers, 61 RBI and 42 runs in 123 cumulative games for the Marlins and Padres.

Despite being an All-Star in 2022 and having a strong season, Garrett Cooper had a tough season before entering free agency.

The Cubs have young players like Michael Busch and Matt Mervis who can play first base when Bellinger is in center field. If the Cubs require depth in that position, Cooper could prove to be a valuable option.

Cody Bellinger deal makes Cubs contenders

On Sunday, Cody Bellinger agreed a three-year deal worth $80 million with the Chicago Cubs, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The two-time All-Star decided to return to his former team after spending most of the offseason in free agency.

The 28-year-old also has the option to opt out after each of the first two years of his contract. For the upcoming season, he will receive $30 million, and if he decides to stay, he will receive $30 million for 2025 and $20 million for 2026.

The Cody Bellinger deal immediately makes the Cubs serious postseason contenders. They signed Craig Counsell as manager earlier this offseason but have been relatively quiet on the market since then.

With Bellinger re-signing, expect the Cubs to make at least one more key addition to their roster. Jordan Montgomery remains a free agent, a move the Cubs could fancy to bolster their rotation.

