Aaron Judge may have won the AL MVP but the Chicago Cubs seemed to think Shohei Ohtani is the game's most exciting player.

Ohtani continues to dazzle fans around the globe with his almost supernatural abilities on the baseball field. The Japanese phenom is truly in a league of his own.

Not since George Herman "Babe" Ruth have we seen a player rack up home runs and strikeouts with such ease and efficiency.

Per a recent video released by Marquee Sports Network, players and coaches of the Chicago Cubs were asked who they believed was the league's most exciting player.

"The one and only — the GOAT — Ohtani. That dude is just a different breed," said Jeremiah Estrada

The Cubs players piled it on with some high praise for the 2021 American League MVP.

Jameson Taillon and Brad Boxberger pointed to the fact that Ohtani plays both ways, an incredible feat in this day and age. Pitcher Drew Smyly took it one step further.

"He's basically like Babe Ruth," said Smyly.

It is not as if Ohtani's ego needs a boost, but it is always nice to receive a compliment from your peers.

Shohei Ohtani was named AL MVP and voted AP Male Athlete of the Year in 2021

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels interacts with teammates prior to facing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

In arguably the greatest season in modern-day baseball, Shohei Ohtani finished with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021. That same year, he also recorded nine wins and had a 3.18 ERA. Ohtani was named the AL MVP finishing ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien.

"Ohtani hit his 19th and 20th HR of the season today. He's currently 3rd in MLB with 102 K as a pitcher. It's his 3rd career season where he hit 20 HR and struck out 100 batters (also done 2022 and 2021). No other player in MLB history has done this even one time." - ESPN Stats & Info

In 2022, Ohtani ranked sixth in the league with 219 strikeouts and 11th in home runs. If it wasn't for Aaron Judge's record-breaking season, Ohtani would probably have won back-to-back MVPs before hitting the age of 30.

Ohtani has continued his stellar form into 2023 and currently leads the American League in home runs with 21 in just 68 games. He trails only the New York Mets' Pete Alonso in that category.

If he continues to produce the way he has on the offensive and defensive front, it is only a matter of time before we see Shohei Ohtani crowned MVP for a second time.

