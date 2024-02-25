"Cubs making the playoffs confirmed" - Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs reunion after resurgent year reignites postseason aspirations

Fans have reacted to Cody Bellinger's free agency finally coming to an end. MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported that the Chicago Cubs and the two-time All-Star's camp are in agreement on a three-year, $80 million deal that has stipulated a clause for Bellinger to opt out after each of the first two years of the deal.

Furthermore, the Insider revealed the salary breakdown for Bellinger's deal with the Cubs, which will see the ace CF earn $30 million in 2024 and $30 million in 2025 if he doesn't opt out after the first year of the contract. He's set to earn $20 million in 2026 again if he doesn't opt out after the 2025 MLB season.

Chicago Cubs fans shared their excitement and jubilation at the development, which has ended Bellinger's prolonged stay in MLB free agency after he had declined player and club options with Chicago in the winter.

"Cubs making the playoffs confirmed" - Mystinc_t

Before the breakout deal, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts reiterated that he was waiting for Cody Bellinger and his agent Scott Boras to have serious talks that could sway the boat for both parties.

The talks both camps had earlier in the offseason were fruitful, but there wasn't any concrete outcome. But now that the deal is done, Bellinger is returning to Wrigley Field for the 2024 MLB season.

After hitting .307 with 26 home runs in the previous season with Chicago, Bellinger was named the comeback player of the year.

Following a few unsuccessful seasons with the LA Dodgers due to the residual effects of a shoulder injury, the former MVP finally found success in the Windy City with the Cubs.

Cody Bellinger adds to the list of new signings for the Chicago Cubs

Before re-signing Cody Bellinger, the Chicago Cubs made only a few mid-level trades, for young corner infielder Michael Busch, starter Shota Imanaga and reliever Hector Neris.

Club owner Tom Ricketts cited the Arizona Diamondbacks, the National League's representative in the World Series last season, as evidence that large payrolls and ambitious preseason projections are meaningless.

He knows, in fact, that in the last four complete seasons, the team with the lowest seed in the NL has advanced to the Fall Classic.

"That's the beauty of baseball. You don't have to have the highest payroll or the biggest stars. If you're playing well, anybody can beat anybody. I was happy for the Diamondbacks." - Tom Ricketts

After adding the final missing piece to its roster, the Chicago Cubs look set to compete for a postseason spot in 2024. Cody Bellinger is expected to boost the team's quest and showcase his versatility in both aspects of the game.

