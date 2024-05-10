Cubs News: Chicago places Dansby Swanson on IL as two-time All-Star suffers knee injury

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson missed Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. He was still dealing with soreness in his knee following an awkward slide on Apr 25 against the Houston Astros.

Manager Craig Counsell revealed that the two-time All-Star has been dealing with a knee sprain. Now, he has moved his slugger to the 10-day IL retroactive to May 8.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hitting the IL is not something Swanson is used to doing. He wants to be out on the field helping his squad. Over the last three full seasons, he has only missed a combined 17 games.

He will be eligible to come off the IL on May 18. Given how little games he has missed lately, do not expect Swanson to be down for long.

With Dansby Swanson down, the Cubs reinstated Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs - Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson

While the Cubs added Dansby Swanson to the IL, they are getting one slugger back in return. Seiya Suzuki has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be back in the lineup.

Suzuki landed on the IL on Apr 15 with a right oblique strain. He has made stellar progress, as many did not think he would get off the IL this quickly.

This comes days after Cody Bellinger was reinstated from the IL after the slugger fractured two ribs Apr 23. In his first game back, he delivered in a big way.

Expand Tweet

He crushed his sixth home run of the season and finished the game going 3-for-4. Bellinger was a big reason the Cubbies secured the 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger and Suzuki must hold the offense down until Swanson returns, but it will not be easy. They have a few series coming up against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves that will surely test them just how good they are.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback