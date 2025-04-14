Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong dedicates home run to parents in attendance

Chicago Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong had a career-defining game in yesterday's contest against the Dodgers. The young outfielder finsihed the match by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, two RBIs, and two runs. "PCA" even dedicated one of his home runs to his parents who were in attendance.

Crow-Armstrong is currently batting .229/.289/.400 with two home runs, four doubles, a triple, seven RBIs, and six stolen bases.

During the 4-2 win of the Cubs yesterday in Los Angeles, PCA blew a kiss to his parents after his second home run of the game. The outfielder was actually born in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood within the city of Los Angeles. The 23-year-old attended Harvard-Westlake School in the city and was named Los Angeles Times' Player of the Year in 2019.

In 2020, he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets. However, he would not reach the major league level with the organization as he was dealt to the Cubs on July 30, 2021 in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.

On September 11, 2023, PCA made his debut for the Northsiders in a game against the Colorado Rockies.

Pete Crow-Armstrong turns down Cubs contract extension

Per MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Cubbies recently engaged with young outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong about a contract extension. However, the upstart reportedly turned the deal down.

"The Cubs recently approached Pete Crow-Armstrong about an extension worth roughly $75 million, per sources, but the two sides did not work out a deal." - @ Feinsand

According to the reports, the extension amount hovered around the $75 million mark. It's certainly a bold move for the budding star. Chicago is seemingly headed for a deep playoff run this year and locking down reliable talent like PCA is certainly a right step in that direction.

Powered by new acquistion Kyle Tucker, the Northsiders have had a firm grip in the NL Central rankings with their 11-7 record. The squad also leads all of MLB in terms of runs scored and RBIs with 116 and 113, respectively. The mind-boggling numbers through 18 games played is courtesy of five games wherein the team scored at least ten runs in a game.

