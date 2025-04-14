Who is Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend? Meet Hailey Lavelle, the Cubs phenom's better half

Having made his big league debut in September 2023, young outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has quickly established himself as a key piece of the puzzle for Craig Counsell's Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old outfielder has shown a remarkable amount of quality both at the plate and in the field.

Ad

Having ended the 2024 regular season with 10 home runs, it appears that Crow-Armstrong has set out to improve on that this campaign. He hit two home runs in his team's most recent win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

A steadfast pillar of support for PCA off the field has been his partner, Hailey Lavelle, who has often been spotted at Wrigley Field whenever her boyfriend is in action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Not much is known about when and how Pete and Hailey first crossed paths with each other, as the couple have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Looking at their respective social media profiles, it appears that they might have begun dating in early 2024.

Having studied for a certification in Cosmetology, Hailey Lavelle works as an Esthetician, specializing in skin care treatments and also models for brands from time to time.

Ad

Hailey Lavelle and dog Bodi tune in as Pete Crow-Armstrong has monster game against Dodgers

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his partner, Hailey Lavelle, share a German Shepherd dog named Bodi. As PCA enjoyed a monster game against reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Lavelle and Bodi tuned in to watch.

Hailey Lavelle shared an Instagram story of her furry friend appearing to be attentively looking at Crow-Armstrong during a post-game interview.

Ad

"Bodi loves watching dad," Hailey Lavelle captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Hailey Lavelle's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@haileylavelle IG Stories)

As the Cubs aim to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, fans will hope for many more such performances from Pete Crow-Armstrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More