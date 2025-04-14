Who is Pete Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend? Meet Hailey Lavelle, the Cubs phenom's better half

Having made his big league debut in September 2023, young outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has quickly established himself as a key piece of the puzzle for Craig Counsell's Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old outfielder has shown a remarkable amount of quality both at the plate and in the field.
Having ended the 2024 regular season with 10 home runs, it appears that Crow-Armstrong has set out to improve on that this campaign. He hit two home runs in his team's most recent win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
A steadfast pillar of support for PCA off the field has been his partner, Hailey Lavelle, who has often been spotted at Wrigley Field whenever her boyfriend is in action.
Not much is known about when and how Pete and Hailey first crossed paths with each other, as the couple have preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Looking at their respective social media profiles, it appears that they might have begun dating in early 2024.
Having studied for a certification in Cosmetology, Hailey Lavelle works as an Esthetician, specializing in skin care treatments and also models for brands from time to time.
Hailey Lavelle and dog Bodi tune in as Pete Crow-Armstrong has monster game against Dodgers
Pete Crow-Armstrong and his partner, Hailey Lavelle, share a German Shepherd dog named Bodi. As PCA enjoyed a monster game against reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Lavelle and Bodi tuned in to watch.
Hailey Lavelle shared an Instagram story of her furry friend appearing to be attentively looking at Crow-Armstrong during a post-game interview.
"Bodi loves watching dad," Hailey Lavelle captioned her Instagram story
As the Cubs aim to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, fans will hope for many more such performances from Pete Crow-Armstrong.