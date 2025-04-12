Cubs’ $75,000,000 deal rejected by star outfielder, per report

The Chicago Cubs are an exciting team to watch. They have a good mix of young players trying to make a name for themselves and some guys who have been here before.

Ad

One of the talks of the offseason was how well Pete Crow-Armstrong would do in his sophomore season. He played his first full year in Chicago last season, hitting .237 with 10 home runs.

That is the kind of talent the Cubs are trying to lock down, and they tried. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, they tried to reach an extension with the slugger, but he turned them down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Feinsand reports that Chicago reached out to PCA with an extension of around $75 million. It was not the value that the slugger was looking for, and neither side could come to terms.

The amount of years is unknown and It is unclear what the reason was why the two sides could not reach an agreement. However, the two sides still have time to reach an agreement before his contract comes to an end.

Ad

His current contract runs through the 2029 season. That gives them five years to find a contract that benefits both parties.

The Cubs are the latest team to try and join in on the extension boom

Chicago Cubs - Craig Counsell (Photo via IMAGN)

Since the season has started, teams have not missed their chance to extend the players they feel are worthy. The Cubs are just the latest team to try and lock in talent ahead of their players' contract expiring.

Ad

Most recently, the Toronto Blue Jays came to terms on an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This was something both sides tried to complete before the regular season kicked off, but were unable to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year, $500 million extension. This is now the club's biggest deal they have ever put together.

Another slugger that signed an extension was San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill. He agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract with a club option for 2035.

You also cannot forget about Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet. He and Boston agreed to a six-year, $170 million extension with an opt-out after the 2030 season.

That is only a handful of the bigger extensions that have been completed. There are plenty more on the horizon, like the Cubs getting a deal done to keep Kyle Tucker in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More