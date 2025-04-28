Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong self-trolls with 4-word reaction to Jameson Taillon’s big achievement

Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong recently congratulated teammate Jameson Taillon. The latter reached 1,000 career strikeouts in Chicago's outing yesterday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Although his team lost, Taillon posted a solid no-run game with just five base hits given up, and two strikeouts across seven innings.
Crow-Armstrong, meanwhile, had a very hilarious take about Taillon's achievement. The young star reposted a photo of congratulations to Taillon with a four-word reaction while poking fun at himself while taking a swipe at his pitcher.
"Proud of my Dad," PCA jokingly said.
PCA shared a photo of the Cubs pitcher's achievement on Instagram. Taillon was selected as the second overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft just behind Bryce Harper. In 2016, he finally made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The hurler corraled a 29-24 record with 419 strikeouts in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Yankees in 2021. In two years with the Bombers, he compiled a 22-11 card with 291 strikeouts. Upon the expiration of his contract, the native Floridian signed with the Northsiders ahead of the 2023 season. Taillon is currently 21-19 in his Chicago career with 291 strikeouts — the same tally he had with the Yanks.
Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong kicks-off 2025 with a bang
A staple in Chicago's center field since last season, it wasn't until this year that Pete Crow-Armstrong has shown his full array of skills. The 23-year-old has already made MLB history by being the first player to tally at least five home runs, ten stolen bases, and 15 extra-base hits before the end of April.
The young Cubs stud has been a vital piece in the high octane Chicago offense for 2025. He is batting at a .286/.328/.527 clip with an OPS of .855 and an OPS+ of 140. To further pad his achievements, he's also tied for the major lead league in stolen bases with 12.
PCA has been a menace on both the base paths and the warning track. Per Baseball Savant, he's in the 100th-percentile of both baserunning run value, fielding run value, and leads the MLB in outs above average with a score of seven so far.