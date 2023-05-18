On May 16, the Chicago Cubs saw Nick Burdi's MLB comeback. The right-handed pitcher from minor league team Iowa was one of the several moves the team made. He left a heartfelt message for his wife, attributing her for his return to the league.

The 30-year-old is set to make the most of his second chance at the MLB since August 2020. Burdi was the top prospect for Minnesota Twins in 2014 but struggled to deliver.

In 2018, Burdi was the second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates but only played three seasons with them. After pitching 12 1/3 combined innings, he suffered a series of injuries, including a Tommy John surgery and thoracic outlet procedures.

Burdi took to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt message for his wife before his MLB comeback with Chicago Cubs. He wrote about his wife, Rebecca's contribution in sustaining the family while he was recuperating from injuries.

He said how she worked two different jobs so that he could try his luck at baseball again. The pitcher talked about how irreplacable his wife is in his life and how he wouldn't have been where he is without her.

"Over the last 3 seasons my wife became a full time mom. Worked 2 separate jobs to give me a chance at chasing my dream one more time. Without you none of this is possible. Only thing that ever mattered was proving WE could do this!" - Nick Burdi tweeted.

Nick Burdi is all set to take the bullpen spot vacated by Brad Boxberger in Chicago Cubs.

Who is Nick Burdi's wife Rebecca Burdi?

Nick Burdi and Rebecca Burdi (Source: Instagram)

Rebecca met Nick Burdi the summer before her freshman year at Bettie Johnson Hall. She's a Family Nurse Practitioner working for AZ IV medics. The two tied the knot on Dec. 15, 2018.

"To everyone that made our dream day come true we can't thank you guys enough!! It was the day @rebeccaburdi dreamed of since she was a little girl. December 15, 2018 will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you to everyone who made this possible! We love all of you!!!" Nick posted on Instagram post their wedding.

On Dec. 05, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bee Gillespie Burdi. They celebrated their son's second birthday last December.

"No words will ever explain what you mean to us. Happy 2nd birthday Bee " - Burdi posted on Instagram.

