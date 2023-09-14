Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong looks set to become a defensive asset for the Chicago Cubs. During his MLB debut in a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Crow-Armstrong displayed his elite fielding skills.

In the first inning, Crow-Armstrong ran after a deep fly ball from the Rockies' Nolan Jones that many thought would be a hit. But the rookie made the catch, stopping just short of the warning track, and sent the crowd into raptures.

He was in the spotlight again in the sixth inning when Jones hit another ball into right-center field. According to Statcast, the catch probability was just 15% but Crow-Armstrong made it look effortless.

MLB podcaster Fuzzy showered the rookie with praise. He stated:

"Pete Crow-Armstrong - he might mess around and win 10 Gold Gloves"

Catch Fuzzy's comment at the 7:40 mark:

Further, Fuzzy compared him to the Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. He said:

"He could be the next Kevin Kiermaier"

The podcaster also highlighted Crow-Armstrong's elite speed in the outfield and noted:

"He ran at an elite 30.7 feet per second to rob Nolan Jones again"

Though the Cubs lost, Crow-Armstrong's debut has been a bright spot for the fans.

Is Pete Crow-Armstrong destined for greatness?

Pete Crow-Armstrong's MLB debut has sparked comparisons to Kevin Kiermaier, star outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kiermaier has a history of excellent defensive play. He has won multiple Gold Glove Awards during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and is well-known for his fielding prowess.

On the other hand, Crow-Armstrong has just begun his career with the Chicago Cubs. He was the top prospect for the Cubs and sixth overall among outfielder prospects in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong has put up strong numbers in Triple-A, with a .876 OPS in 2023. He also earned a MiLB Gold Glove last year, indicating that his debut was no mere fluke.

Kiermaier was a NJCAA All-American, while Crow-Armstrong is a top draft pick.

Though he's new to the MLB, Crow-Armstrong shows promise and looks to be on the path to success.