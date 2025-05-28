Cubs rope in DFA’d Mets pitcher, per MLB insider

Dominican lefty reliever Genesis Cabrera has been signed by the Chicago Cubs after being designated for assignment by the New York Mets on May 24. According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, Cabrera refused to go to Triple-A Syracuse, leading to his release from the organization.

Cabrera was signed as an international free agent by the Rays in 2013. Not having appeared for the team in a major league level, he was traded to the Cardinals in 2018 in a deal that involved Tommy Pham going the other way.

The 28-year-old spent five seasons in The Lou and recorded his best ever season as a pro in the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign wherein he posted a 4-1 record and 2.42 ERA in 19 games. He was then dealt to the Blue Jays in 2023. On November 4, 2024, he was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo but as is a recurring theme, he refused the offer and elected for free agency.

Three weeks later, he would sign with the New York Mets on a minor league deal. Before being released by the Mets, Cabrera held a 3.52 ERA and seven strikeouts across six appearances.

Cubs stave off defeat against Rockies in extras

The Chicago Cubs barely avoided defeat against the hapless Colorado Rockies on Tuesday's contest in the Windy City. The 4-3 victory improved the team's record to 34-21 as the team has now embarked on a three-game winning streak, including eight wins out of theit last 10. The Rockies, on the other hand, sit at 9-46 and have lost four-straight.

Red-hot Cubs star Seiya Suzuki opened the scoring with an RBI-single that drove in Matt Shaw in the third, as the Japanese star became the first MLB player this season to reach 50 RBI. Chicago would then add on another run as Pete Crow-Armstrong grounds into a force out that brought home Ian Happ.

Ryan Mcmahon answered back in the fourth for the Rockies with an RBI-single. Two-time Gold Glover Brenton Doyle would tie things up in the seventh with a solo home run — his fifth of the year.

The game then headed into extras as the Rockies scored first in the 11th through Doyle's ground out that brough Ezequiel Tovar to home plate. From the jaws of defeat, the Cubs snatched the win from the visitors through Michael Busch's RBI-single and Matt Shaw's walkoff single to cap off an exciting night of baseball in Chicago.

