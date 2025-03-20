Cubs sportscaster drops bold prediction on Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker, and Pete Crow-Armstrong's outfield performance in 2025

It was a big offseason for the Chicago Cubs as the team looks to secure their first postseason berth since 2020. The team's front office has made a number of moves this offseason in the hopes of returning to contention in the National League. Although it might be a tough road ahead of them because of the stiff level of competition in the NL, Chicago might be better equipped to make a run.

Unquestionably the biggest move that the Chicago Cubs made this offseason was the blockbuster trade they made to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. The team sent prized top prospect Cam Smith, as well as Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski in order to facilitate the move.

Tucker's addition to Chicago is a major upgrade to the team's outfield, which also be led by Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong. While the trio should be major contributors at the plate, Cubs sportscaster Elise Menaker believes that their defense could steal the show this season.

In the latest episode of the Cubs Weekly Podcast by Marquee Sports, Elise Menaker gave her own bold prediction for the team's outfield this upcoming season. Menaker thinks that the trio of Crow-Armstrong, Happ, and Tucker could each be in the running for a Gold Glove Award in 2025.

"I think it's kind of bold. The entire Cubs outfield will win a Gold Glove. I feel like it's very possible. Happ has done it several times. Tucker, and I think PCA will win his first one. So, that's what I'm going with," Menaker explained.

While Pete Crow-Armstrong has never won a Gold Glove yet in his young career, Ian Happ was accomplished this feat three times in the Majors, whereas Kyle Tucker has picked up one. So this might not be a crazy difficult task for the Chicago trio to secure some hardware when all is said and done.

The Chicago Cubs will look to bounceback after a Tokyo Series sweep

If Chicago are going to secure a postseason berth in 2025, they are going to need to bounceback from a rough beginning to their campaign. Even though the MLB season is a 162 game grind, the team has already fallen to 0-2 after dropping both games to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Tokyo Series.

Obviously there is no need to panic, however, I'm sure there will be some relief for fans and players alike once they get into the win column. Chicago will continue their MLB season on March 27th when they travel to Arizona for a matchup with the Diamondbacks.

