Cubs vs Cardinals Game 1 postponed due to rain, to be played as doubleheader on July 13

The St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to kick off a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at home in Busch Stadium on Friday night, but due to inclement weather and incessant rains in St. Louis, Game 1 of the series has now been postponed and will be played as a part of a split doubleheader scheduled on July 13, 2024.

The continued cyclones and thunderstorms raging in the Midwest states of America are the prime reason for the postponement of Game 1 between the Cardinals and the Cubs.

The states of Iowa, Kansas, parts of Oklahoma, and Missouri have been reeling under inclement weather and severe thunderstorm warnings for the past 3–4 days due to increased heat and severe pressure differences resulting in cyclones and incessant rains.

The Cards headed into the series with a 23-26 record, sweeping the incumbent AL East champions, the Baltimore Orioles, at home. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs lost a three-game series against the Braves at home in Wrigley Field. However, they still remain in second spot, one spot ahead of St. Louis in the NL Central standings.

This intra-divisional NL Central series is important for both the National League ballclubs as they look to close the gap on the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals had their Game 2 rescheduled against the Orioles on Tuesday

This is the second time in the week that a home game for the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium got postponed due to inclement weather.

The same happened to Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Rain started pouring heavily in St. Louis, forcing the umpires to reschedule the game and continue it on Wednesday. The two teams would play out their series finale soon after. Not a perfect doubleheader, but a practical doubleheader nonetheless.

After St. Louis took both games of the partial split doubleheader against the Orioles, they will be hopeful of achieving the same feat in the split doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on July 13, 2024.

Game 2 of the Cubs-Cardinals NL Central series is scheduled to commence at the predetermined time of 7:15 PM EST on Saturday night, while Game 3 will be at 7:00 PM EST on Sunday night.

