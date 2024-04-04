Cubs vs. Dodgers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs begin a three-game set tomorrow. It's a day off for a lot of teams today, and they will rest/travel for their next series. For these two teams, it's an important early season test. The Cubs are aiming to make the playoffs, and the Dodgers are considered the best team in the world.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Preview

Cubs Dodgers records

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played more games than most other MLB teams thanks to their Seoul Series, but they are 7-2 to start out. They already look as good as advertised, and they're going to be almost every team's measuring stick.

Following a clutch victory over the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago Cubs now enter this series with a record of 4-2. They're off to a very solid start after nearly making it into the playoffs last season.

Cubs Dodgers pitching matchups

Bobby Miller will get the start in Game 1. The Dodgers young star is an astonishing 1-0 with a zero ERA and 11 strikeouts. He is opposed by Kyle Hendricks, who is off to a much worse start. Hendricks is 0-1 with just two strikeouts and a 12.27 ERA.

Game 2 will see Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1, 7.50 ERA, seven K) take on Jordan Wicks (0-0, 4.50 ERA, six K). Yamamoto was far improved in his second MLB start, and he will look to continue that momentum.

Gavin Stone will take the ball in Game 3 of the series. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and six strikeouts. He gets to face Shota Imanaga, who is 1-0 with a zero ERA and nine strikeouts after a dazzling debut.

Shota Imanaga will face the Dodgers

That means that Tyler Glasnow and Ben Brown won't play in this series.

Cubs vs Dodgers prediction

There's a bit of a talent gap between these two squads, and the pitching matchups heavily favor LA. Look for them to take two of three from the Cubs, though Imanaga's start will likely be a victory for Chicago.

Cubs Dodgers TV channels

This should be a pretty fun series between two teams who have only two losses each. The Cubs are a playoff hopeful, and the Dodgers are the World Series favorite. If you want to watch, you have options.

All three games will be local to each team, so SportsNet Spectrum LA (Los Angeles area) and Marquee Sports Network (Chicago market) will have all three matchups. FS1 gets the Saturday matinee as well.

