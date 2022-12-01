In a controversial tweet, former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling attacked MLB player Barry Bonds' defensive prowess while also praising him as the greatest offensive talent he's ever seen.

Replying to a tweet that mentioned Bonds as “one of the most complete 5 tool players of all time” Schilling tweeted and wrote:

"I disagree. He was NEVER, EVER a good/great defender. GG or not his metrics were poop salad. As an offensive talent he was unmatched. He did things in 2001 I never saw before or since." – Curt Schilling

Schilling, a former World Series MVP for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Barry Bonds, a former outfielder for Arizona State, made headlines. The duo are at the top of the voting for the class of 2023 in the Contemporary Baseball Era.

Curt Schilling and Barry Bonds had strictly statistically-driven Hall of Fame playing careers

As a player, Schilling contributed to three teams, winning a total of three World Series titles, including one in 2001 with the D-backs. Schilling had a postseason record of 11-2 with a 2.23 ERA. He had a 1.12 ERA overall while going 4-0 during his 2001 co-World Series MVP run (1-0, 1.69 ERA against the Yankees in the World Series).

Bonds' playing career at ASU was excellent. He hit .360 in 1984. He batted .368 and hit 23 home runs in 1985. In the College World Series, he also tied the NCAA record with seven straight at-bats with a base hit. In 1996, he was selected for the College World Series All-Time Team.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



They're expected to be on the Today's Game Ballot in December, along with Curt Schilling.



#MLBHOF Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did not qualify for the Hall of Fame on their 10th and final year on the ballot.They're expected to be on the Today's Game Ballot in December, along with Curt Schilling. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did not qualify for the Hall of Fame on their 10th and final year on the ballot.They're expected to be on the Today's Game Ballot in December, along with Curt Schilling.#MLBHOF https://t.co/I22sSZjU5R

"Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens did not qualify for the Hall of Fame on their 10th and final year on the ballot. They're expected to be on the Today's Game Ballot in December, along with Curt Schilling. #MLBHOF" – The Athletic

Schilling is currently a commentator for the right-wing television network BlazeTV. In 1993, he assisted in the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the World Series. He also won championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2004 with the Boston Red Sox, and 2007 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bonds had a contentious career, despite his honors, most notably for his role in the baseball steroid scandal. For allegedly lying to a grand jury during the federal government's investigation of BALCO, a producer of undetectable steroids, he was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007.

