“Cut him and move on” - Angels fans react to Anthony Rendon’s rough start to the season

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has made a terrible start to the 2024 MLB season. Disappointed Halo fans have had enough of him as they now demand his removal from the lineup. While the LA team currently has a 2-2 record for the season after Monday's win over the Miami Marlins, the infielder has done little to contribute to the team.

The 33-year-old had failed to record a single hit in 14 at-bats in his first three games and the team's fans have already given up on him, calling for him to be dropped on social media.

“Cut him and move on,” wrote one fan on Twitter. "I’d rather pay him to not be on this team," added another.

Anthony Rendon was selected by the Washington Nationals as one of the top prospects in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2013. The infielder spent the next six years with the Nationals, establishing himself as a capable hitter and cementing his place on the team. He was a part of their World Series win in 2019 and also bagged several individual awards during his time there.

After becoming a free agent in 2019, Rendon signed with the Angels on a seven-year, $245 million contract. Despite having some injury troubles since then, the infielder has been a part of the Angels lineup but has failed to live up to expectations for the most part.

His 2024 season has not started as he would have hoped, going through his first three games without a hit. While he has always been a slow starter, many Angels fans are already concerned and some believe that his best is behind him.

Miami Marlins make first 0-5 start in franchise history despite a misfiring Anthony Rendon

When the Los Angeles Angels announced that Anthony Rendon would be their leadoff hitter, the third baseman was relishing the prospect. However, his performances since then have been disappointing to say the least.

Nonetheless, Mike Trout inspired the Angels to a 7-4 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday, inflicting further pain on their season. Having been swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in their four-game opening series, their latest loss marked the first time in franchise history that they had lost the first five games of the MLB season.

They will be eager to put a stop to it in the next game and come away with a win on Tuesday.

