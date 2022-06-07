“Cy young winner to a minor league deal for one of the worst teams LMAO” - Twitter calls Dallas Keuchel 'washed,' trolls the Arizona Diamondbacks for signing him

It's safe to say that Dallas Keuchel's glory days are behind him. The former Cy Young Award winner owned an ugly 7.88 earned-run average over 32 innings this season before the Chicago White Sox released him to waivers.

The past two years have not treated the 34-year-old well. His 2021 and 2022 season statistics combined show a 5.71 ERA and a 1.634 WHIP over 194 innings. During that time, he let up 31 home runs, walked 79 batters, and allowed 238 hits. The left-hander managed a good year during the shortened 2020 season, but that's the most recent dash of fortune on his stat sheet.

"Diamondbacks signing free-agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel to minor-league deal, sources tell @TheAthletic" - @Ken Rosenthal

Keuchel recently signed a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Twitter was all over the news.

Twitter calls Dallas Keuchel 'washed,' trolls the Arizona Diamondbacks for signing him

Former Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is now part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization

This user finds it hilarious that a former Cy Young Award winner is now playing in the minor leagues.

"Cy young winner to a minor league deal for one of the worst teams LMAOOOOOOOO" - @Keegan ver 1.22474487139

This user shared a quote that Dallas Keuchel said after being released by the White Sox. As it turns out, Keuchel wanted out of Chicago because he didn't think the club fostered a "winning culture."

This user wishes they'd give the young guns a shot, instead of prolonging veterans' careers.

Nate Britten @nateb2399 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Why do teams keep signing guys who’ve washed away instead of giving young talent some major league reps? @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Why do teams keep signing guys who’ve washed away instead of giving young talent some major league reps?

This Chicago White Sox fan was glad to see Dallas Keuchel go.

Dayton @daycri83 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Hahahahhahahahahahahajajaha enjoy. First he’ll give up like 8 runs a start then he’ll throw your team under the bus and play the blame game for why it happened. What a teammate. @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Hahahahhahahahahahahajajaha enjoy. First he’ll give up like 8 runs a start then he’ll throw your team under the bus and play the blame game for why it happened. What a teammate.

This user ripped into the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"LMFAOOOOO THE ONE TEAM THAT HE WON’T MAKE SIGNIFICANTLY WORSE" - @lindor enjoyer

Hopefully Keuchel's not active on Twitter. This one might sting.

Fantasy Jeff @FantasyJeff @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Hopefully he pitches in Low A because it would be his only chance to get batters out @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Hopefully he pitches in Low A because it would be his only chance to get batters out

Keuchel said he wants to play in a "winning culture," but his 7.88 ERA could complicate that.

"Dallas is gonna bring that *culture of winning* to the dbacks with his 7.88 ERA" - @phteve with a "s"

Ending things on a good note, however, this user points out Keuchel's good attributes.

It remains to be seen how the Arizona Diamondbacks will utilize Keuchel on the major league squad, if at all.

