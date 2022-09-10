“Cynthia continues to play a large role in Alex’s personal life" - Family sources close to Alex Rodriguez once revealed the role of the Yankees legend's ex-wife in his break-up with model Torrie Wilson 

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and WWE famed Torrie Wilson were in a relationship for three years between 2011-2015. While neither Alex nor Torrie spoke out about their split, close sources confirmed the role of Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, in their breakup.

Cynthia and Alex were married from 2002-2008. The ex-partners have two daughters: Natasha Rodriguez (17) and Ella Rodriguez (14). Scurtis filed for divorce from Alex in 2008, owing to A-Rod's alleged extramarital affair with the "Queen of Pop", Madonna.

As per Page Six, an insider mentioned how Cynthia continues to play a major role in Alex's life, which possibly hampered Rodriguez and Wilson's relationship.

"Cynthia continues to play a large role in Alex’s personal life and business affairs, even though she recently got engaged to someone else.”

"Exclusive: Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson call it quits." - @New York Post

Other than sharing a close relationship with Cynthia, Torrie also had a problem with Alex's lack of commitment in the relationship.

Alex Rodriguez failed to commit to model and retired professional wrestler Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson, the model and retired professional wrestler.

Alex and Torrie's relationship lacked the love, trust, faith, and honesty that are the foundation of committed relationships. Failure to commit to Wilson was another reason why the WWE diva chose to part ways with the former baseball star.

As per Page Six:

"Alex and Torrie would fight over his flirtations with other women, and he wasn’t ready to settle down again."

Ever since Alex's divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, he has had a slew of relationships.

"Cameron, Kate, Madonna, and now JLo! Alex Rodriguez's dating history." - @People

From Kate Hudson to Jennifer Lopez, he has dated some of the most high-profile personalities in Hollywood. He was recently romantically involved with 25-year-old fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett. However, Padgett and Rodriguez called it quits last week.

