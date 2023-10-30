Arizona Diamondbacks assistant hitting coach Rick Short has worked diligently with rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno, and the efforts are paying off in gold. Recently, Short pardoned Moreno for his antics throughout the season, which he maintained in the postseason.

Short said:

"In my opinion, he [Moreno] is an annual All-Star in the making. He's got incredibly quick hands, he has got make up speed on laid-off pitches."

"After the go-ahead home run in Game 2 of the #WorldSeries, Gabriel Moreno continues to be an important part of the #DBacks lineup" - MLBNetworkRadio

The mid-market Diamondbacks acquired Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Toronto during the offseason in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho. Gabby Moreno's rise has validated the trade, which was made with the sole goal of finding a long-term solution behind the plate on both sides of the ball.

With a major-league-best strikeout percentage of 38.6% against baserunners trying to steal during the regular season, Moreno is one of three NL Gold Glove hopefuls in his position.

"Gabriel Moreno blocks the wild pitch and throws out Kyle Schwarber!" - TalkinBaseball_

In the seventh inning of the Diamondbacks' 5-1 victory in Game 6 of the NLCS, he showed off his arm with a strong throw to second base that nailed Kyle Schwarber as he tried to move to second on a short wild pitch. His 3.1 defensive WAR was more than one win greater than No. 2 Connor Wong.

Gabriel Moreno is a powerful hitter

Game 1 of a two-game NLDS sweep of Milwaukee saw Gabriel Moreno hit a bases-empty home run off previous Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, giving the Mariners a 4-3 lead.

Ten minutes into Game 1 of the NLDS, Moreno smashed a 419-foot, three-run home ball off Clayton Kershaw into the left-center pavilion at Dodger Stadium, starting a six-run first inning. This outburst effectively resulted in Arizona's 11-2 triumph.

"Courtesy of Gabriel Moreno’s Home Run the DBacks have put up a 5-spot on Kershaw in the first!" - NoahB77_

In Game 3 of the NLDS, the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 4-2 thanks to a 420-foot home run by Moreno, which was the fourth home run in a four-homer inning. That at-bat seemed to perfectly capture his approach.

"Moreno home run and we are on the board!" - cardsfanjoanna

In the fourth inning on Saturday, Moreno launched his fourth postseason home run, ending a scoreless tie and igniting the Diamondbacks' 9-1 triumph over Texas to level the World Series at one game apiece. Moreno will look to make an impact at Chase Field tonight.