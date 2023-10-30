The Arizona Diamondbacks have staked their claim on a promising talent, pitcher Chris Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB journalist Robert Murray. This acquisition comes through as the Diamondbacks are locked in a World Series duel with the Texas Rangers.

Diamondbacks fans are cautiously optimistic about Chris Rodriguez's addition to the bullpen, recognizing his potential upside if he can stay healthy. Rodriguez's talent is evident, but his injury history remains a lingering concern.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At just 25, Rodriguez hasn't seen major league action since the 2021 season after being sidelined by persistent injuries. However, his track record so far bodes well.

He boasts a respectable 3.64 ERA across 15 major league appearances, alongside a career WHIP of 1.45. Furthermore, he's notched 29 strikeouts in 29.2 innings, offering a glimpse of his capabilities. While the numbers come from a limited sample size, Rodriguez's age leaves ample room for improvement and a potential career rebound.

Diamondbacks may find long-term success if Chris Rodriguez gamble proves fruitful

The LA Angels had their own plans for Chris Rodriguez's return this season, but persistent shoulder issues derailed those ambitions. With their less-than-ideal standing in the playoff race, pushing for Rodriguez's return this year seemed increasingly unwise.

After being acquired by the Diamondbacks, Rodriguez's recovery timeline remains the same. It is likely that the pitcher eyes a potential return by the next MLB season.

Rodriguez's toolkit is headlined by a dynamic sinker and an effective curveball, which boasted a 34% whiff rate in his MLB outings. These attributes make him a valuable asset for the Diamondbacks, who could certainly use the depth in their pitching rotation.

Yet, it's hard to ignore the elephant in the room: Rodriguez's history of shoulder issues. The Diamondbacks are taking a gamble here, fully aware that his medical history poses a significant risk. Should Rodriguez manage to steer clear of further injuries and hone his already notable skills, Arizona could profit substantially.