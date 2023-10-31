Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno has revealed that he received confirmation of his trade to Arizona under quite unexpected circumstances.

A day before Christmas eve last year, Moreno was enjoying a game of FIFA on his PlayStation - just like many other 23-year-olds in his native, soccer-loving Venezuela.

It was only a week after Lionel Messi’s Argentina had beaten France in a nail-biting finale to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, so the entire world hadn’t quite shaken off the quadrennial soccer fever.

While Moreno was immersed in his game, he received what turned out to be a career-altering phone call. It wasn’t a holiday greeting, as Moreno had expected.

Instead, it was Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins calling to inform him that he was being traded to the Diamondbacks, along with Lourdes Gurriel Jr., in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Since then, Moreno has quickly adjusted to his new surroundings in Arizona, establishing himself as a linchpin in the team’s lineup.

Gabriel Moreno has quickly established himself as a key component in the Diamondbacks’ winning formula

In his debut season with the Diamondbacks, Gabriel Moreno has slashed a respectable .284/.339/.408 with seven home runs. Notably, he leads all National League catchers with a 39% caught stealing rate. In the postseason, Moreno is hitting .232 with a .759 OPS.

Notably, he leads all National League catchers with an impressive 39% caught stealing rate, showcasing his defensive prowess. The Diamondbacks' record when Moreno has manned the catcher's position further backs up his influence on the team.

With Moreno behind the plate, the D-Backs have posted a 57-37 regular season record. If the postseason is included, that number reads 67-41 or a .620 winning percentage.

It all started with one unexpected phone call during a game of FIFA.