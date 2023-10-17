Kevin Ginkel knows a thing or two about turning adversity into success. The relief pitcher of the Arizona Diamondbacks has emerged as one of the top bullpen arms on the team. However, the road to success was not as clearly laid out as many others who make it to this point.

For Kevin Ginkel, although baseball was something he wanted to pursue, the fact that he exited high school with zero college scholarship offers was a blow. However, while Ginkel did not receive any interest from schools looking to add him to their program, it did not hold him back from pursuing his dream.

Ginkel explained that he used the lack of scholarships as motivation. The 29-year-old from San Diego, California, has emerged as one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top pitchers and has helped the club reach the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007.

Now in his fifth season in the MLB, Ginkel has enjoyed the best year of his career. Through 65.1 innings for the Diamondbacks, Ginkel posted an excellent 9-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, four saves and 70 strikeouts. This level of success proves that age is simply a number, as he posted career highs in nearly every category.

A look at Kevin Ginkel's road to the MLB

A native of San Diego, California, Ginkel attended El Capitan High School in Lakeside, California. While he did not receive a single scholarship offer when he graduated high school, Ginkel did eventually spend time playing college baseball at both Southwestern College and the University of Arizona.

Although he was eventually selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2016 MLB Draft, this was actually the third time in his career. Originally, Kevin Ginkel was drafted by both the San Francisco Giants (2014) and Boston Red Sox (2015). But he opted not to sign with either team, instead returning to school.