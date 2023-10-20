Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks are living life on the edge in the postseason. D-Backs legend Luis Gonzalez agrees, and it has to be said that this Arizona unit is built differently. It took almost two decades for the franchise to reach the point of playoff games since they last appeared in the postseason 15 years ago and haven't won the World Series since 2001.

The D-Backs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in a must-win Game 3 of the NLCS. Marte rescheduled three hits and a much-needed RBI to force the win for his team, which was immaculate from the mound as it restricted the high-flying Phillies to just a single run.

D-Backs legend Luis Gonzalez was all praise for the CF Marte and said that his contributions have progressed with the season and that the ballclub would have had a difficult time reaching the playoffs if it wasn't for Marte.

"The last Arizona Diamondback in franchise history to have a walkoff in the playoffs, Luis Gonzalez, had some words that served as a backdrop for Ketel Marte's heroics. Game 7 of the World Series is different from Game 3 of an NLCS. But there are some similarities between the clutch hits. @SamBlum3 spoke with the D-Back legend after Marte's clutch Game 3:" - TheAthleticMLB

"I told him, if you get to the playoffs, this could be your time to shine. And he definetly hasn't dissapointed, man. He’s been lights out for us" - Luis Gonzalez

Luis Gonzalez is remembered for his game-clinching hit in Game 7 of the World Series against the Yankees in 2001. A dinker over the infield, forcing in the championship-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth, has been carved into D-Backs history. Ketel Marte is trying to resonate with the energy that Gonzalez brought to the unit and also lead by example.

Can Ketel Marte mimic the spoils of D-Backs legend Luis Gonzalez?

In his 12 postseason games with the D-backs, Ketel Marte has recorded hits, and he added three more against the Phillies. In the playoffs, he has been their best offensive player, batting .371 with two home runs and a 1.046 OPS. He is 6-for-13 at the plate with three doubles in just the NLCS.

"KETEL MARTE WALKS OFF THE PHILLIES" - TalkinBaseball_

The hit from last night gave the D-backs their first memorable moment of the NLCS, extending it at least to Game 5. Gonzalez is hopeful that this D-Backs unit can clinch the World Series title.