Game 2 of the NLDS was not easy Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Despite losing the contest 10-0, the Snakes were forced to use five relief pitchers, a move that severly cut into the arms available to the team.

During the regular season, the Diamondbacks bullpen unremarkable. With a cumulative ERA of 4.22, the team's relief corps performed worse than any other team to have made the postseason, with the exception of the Miami Marlins.

Ahead of Game 3 of the NLCS scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Arizona, Lovullo fielded questions from reporters. When asked how he would use relievers, the 45-year old was clear to affirm that he was more focused on winning Game 3.

"Torey Lovullo on how he'll manage his bullpen today in light of tomorrow's game: "I'm not gonna worry about tomorrow. We've got to win this game today. That's it, plain and simple." - PHNX Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo claimed that "We've got to win this game today" in reference to the question, which touched on the challenges of back-to-back games after a heavy day for the pen in Game 2. The Philadelphia Phillies have outscored the D-Backs 15-3 in the first two games of the series.

After starter Merill Kelly surrendered four runs on three hits in five innings in Game 2, Lovullo turned to the bullpen to try and keep the red-hot Phillies at bay. Unfortunately, the relievers turned out to be even worse, giving up six runs in two innings in the losing effort.

If the Arizona Diamondbacks lose Game 3, then they will find themselves down 3-0 against a team that has shown no sign of letting up. However, the fact that the next two games will be played at Chase Field in the desert works in Lovullo's favor. The Phillies are currently undefeated at home.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is expected to get the ball for the D-Backs in Game 3. In two starts this postseason, the 25-year old is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA. In his most recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the rookie lasted 4.1 innings without surrendering a run.

Runs need to be prioritized for Torey Lovullo ahead of Game 3

While the bullpen has an important role to play for the D-Backs, nobody can deny that Torey Lovullo's team just has not scored enough runs. Held to just eight hits so far in the NLCS, the Diamondbacks will need to expect more from their big hitters. If the necessary offense cannot be mustered, then Lovullo's guys can kiss 2023 goodbye.