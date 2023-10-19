Months after Paul Sewald was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the veteran relief pitcher remains a beloved figure among Seattle Mariners fans. Although fans did not want to lose the elite bullpen arm, they did understand the business side of baseball.

"Paul Sewald told @ChrisRoseSports that he had to put sunglasses on in SeaTac Airport when he flew out after he was traded because he got emotional as Mariners fans were recognizing him."

After the Seattle Mariners failed to reach the postseason, many of the club's fans decided to cheer for their former star closer. Although he played a less glamorous role coming out of the bullpen, he was surprised with the connection he built with Mariners fans.

In a recent interview with MLB insider Chris Rose, Sewald explained his emotional and surprising trip through the airport after being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knowing that he doesn't carry the star power that someone such as Julio Rodriguez possesses, Sewald was surprised to see how many people thanked him and wished him well at the airport.

Sewald told Rose:

"I had to put my sunglasses on in the middle of the airport because... people recognized me and kind of knew like, 'Hey, you're leaving this city!' And it's kind of like, all right I'm going to get it together, but it was... I just wanted to thank the fans for everything they had done for me, and I was very appreciative of everything Seattle gave me."

"Paul Sewald got emotional in the airport when people recognized him leaving Seattle"

Sewald explained that it was not only the fans but also the employees of Alaska Airlines who wished him well and tried to help him with his bags. It was a heartfelt recollection by Sewald, who continues to garner support from Seattle Mariners fans.

Paul Sewald and the Arizona Diamondbacks need to turn things around quickly in the NLCS

Sewald and the Diamondbacks will look to gain momentum against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Currently, the Phillies hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, so the Diamondbacks must pick up a victory, or their World Series berth could be in jeopardy.

"I think we are ready for this challenge." Torey Lovullo and the @Dbacks are ready to rock in Game 3 of the NLCS.