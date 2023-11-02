The presence of Paul Sewald in their bullpen this October was an absolute boon for the Arizona Diamondbacks. But despite noteworthy contributions from Sewald and many others, the Snakes were not able to close out the deal.

On November 1, the Texas Rangers shut out the D-Backs 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series. Although many were inspired by the D-Backs' unexpected postseason surge, the Snakes eventually broke under sustained pressure from the heavy-hitting Rangers offense.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A moment 52 seasons in the making. #WentandTookIt" - Texas Rangers

Game 5 remained scoreless until Mitch Garver hit a single in the seventh, driving in the first run of the game for the Texas Rangers. In the top of the ninth, things began to move out the Diamondbacks' favor after a costly bobble by rookie center fielder Corbin Carroll allowed two runs.

Rangers reliever Josh Sborz picked up his first save of the playoffs, retiring all three Arizona Diamondbacks hitters in order. The victory was the first in Rangers franchise history. Previously, the team was the oldest club to have never won the Fall Classic.

As the Rangers celebrated in a state of jubilence, Paul Sewald stood in the D-Backs bullpen, looking very pensive. Sewald, who came to the Snakes by virtue of a midseason trade, was the go-to finisher for his team this postseason.

In the three series preceding the World Series, Sewald pitched eight shutout innings. However, he became unravelled in the World Series against the Rangers, coughing up six runs in the two innings that he pitched.

"Just disappointed that it wasn’t us celebrating" - Paul Sewald

Speaking to AZCentral after his team's crushing loss, Sewald spoke candidly about the reality of having to witness the opposition celebrate at Chase Field in Pheonix. It was the first Fall Classic for the 33-year-old, and not one that he will be forgetting anytime soon.

Paul Sewald's honest expression of dissapointment likely felt throughout D-Backs roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the postseason tied with the Miami Marlins for the worst record of any playoff team in the NL.

Instead of rolling over in the first round, the D-Backs beat some of the best teams in some of the most scintillating ways possible. To not feel a crushing brand of dissapointment, from their perspective, would be less-than-human.

With Sewald's one-year, $4.1 million deal expiring, all he can hope to do it to take this feeling and use it as fuel for performing wherever he lands next.